Dallas, TX

CBP Seizes Fake Designer Handbags, Wallets Worth $314K

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport intercepted a shipment manifested as pencil bags but instead were packed with various designer bags totaling a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $314,000. The shipment which originated in Vietnam and was destined for...

#Cbp#Border Security#Counterfeit#Handbags#Economy#Wallets Worth#Manufacturer#Prada#Chanel#Ipr
