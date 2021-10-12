CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate Lawyers Want Brazil's Bolsonaro Investigated for 'Widespread Attack on the Amazon'

By Zoe Strozewski
 7 days ago
In a statement, AllRise founder Johannes Wesemann said that the Amazon's destruction affects people all over the world

