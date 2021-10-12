Climate Lawyers Want Brazil's Bolsonaro Investigated for 'Widespread Attack on the Amazon'
In a statement, AllRise founder Johannes Wesemann said that the Amazon's destruction affects people all over the worldwww.newsweek.com
In a statement, AllRise founder Johannes Wesemann said that the Amazon's destruction affects people all over the worldwww.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0