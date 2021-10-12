CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Templeton, CA

Kelly Mary Scott 1949-2021

By Submit News to our Editor
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FB3Uo_0cPDC6RO00

Kelly Scott, age 71, took her last breath with her two daughters holding each hand on September 17, 2021, in Templeton, Ca. at 11:59 AM due to Covid Pneumonia.

Kelly was born in Downey, Ca, to Merle and Dorothy Young on December 7, 1949. She graduated from Warren High School in Downey, Ca, and went to Woodbury College, where she earned a degree in Interior Design. She married Bruce Scott on November 9, 1968, where they had two daughters, Samantha Scott Woolf and Stacey Scott Albury. She had one granddaughter Kaidyn Woolf who was her pride and joy as well as her puppy Brody.

Kelly’s favorite thing to do was spend time with her family and friends, especially going to watch her granddaughter play volleyball; it was her most favorite activity to do. She loved her dogs Maxx and Brody, loved listening to country music, going to the casino, and meeting new people. She also was an amazing bowler and loved to water ski during her younger years. She was known for sitting and talking with anyone, and she touched many lives with her generosity and kindness towards everyone she came across.

Kelly is survived by her daughters Samantha Woolf and husband Travis Woolf and Stacey Albury and husband Kyle Albury, grand-daughter Kaidyn Woolf, her brother Ted Young, sister Sue Lewis, numerous nieces and nephews, and her dog Brody. Kelly joins her husband, Bruce Scott, as they have entered eternal rest.

A very heart-filled thank you to our central coast family and friends and family on both mom and dad’s sides for all your support and love.

Family and friends are welcome to join her family on November 20, 2021, from 1-4 PM at the Paso Robles Ravine Kool Vibe Event Center to celebrate Kelly’s life. Kelly’s daughters want everyone to remember how beautiful, strong, and supportive she was as a wife, mother, and friend to all throughout her life.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Paso Robles Press

Denise Kudla Memorial Fund Donates Over $8,000

PASO ROBLES — Denise Kudla was a wonderful individual who loved life and showed everyone how to love. In 2019, Denise Kudla passed away in a horrible automobile accident. There was a Celebration of Life event for Denise and her family at the Cabernet Links and RV Resort on Nov. 2, 2019, where over 1,500 people attended.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

You Are Here to Shine By Rev. Elizabeth Rowley

Thich Nhat Hahn tells a great story of a monk who went to meditate alone. He left the monastery and took a boat out to the middle of a lake, and closed his eyes. Deep in meditation after several hours of silence, the monk felt the blow of another boat hitting his. Anger rose in him, and when he opened his eyes, he was ready to shout at the boatman who disturbed his meditation. But when he opened his eyes, he saw that it was an empty boat floating around. He realized that anger was within him and just needed to hit an external object to provoke it.
RELIGION
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy