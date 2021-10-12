Kelly Mary Scott 1949-2021

Kelly Scott, age 71, took her last breath with her two daughters holding each hand on September 17, 2021, in Templeton, Ca. at 11:59 AM due to Covid Pneumonia.

Kelly was born in Downey, Ca, to Merle and Dorothy Young on December 7, 1949. She graduated from Warren High School in Downey, Ca, and went to Woodbury College, where she earned a degree in Interior Design. She married Bruce Scott on November 9, 1968, where they had two daughters, Samantha Scott Woolf and Stacey Scott Albury. She had one granddaughter Kaidyn Woolf who was her pride and joy as well as her puppy Brody.

Kelly’s favorite thing to do was spend time with her family and friends, especially going to watch her granddaughter play volleyball; it was her most favorite activity to do. She loved her dogs Maxx and Brody, loved listening to country music, going to the casino, and meeting new people. She also was an amazing bowler and loved to water ski during her younger years. She was known for sitting and talking with anyone, and she touched many lives with her generosity and kindness towards everyone she came across.

Kelly is survived by her daughters Samantha Woolf and husband Travis Woolf and Stacey Albury and husband Kyle Albury, grand-daughter Kaidyn Woolf, her brother Ted Young, sister Sue Lewis, numerous nieces and nephews, and her dog Brody. Kelly joins her husband, Bruce Scott, as they have entered eternal rest.

A very heart-filled thank you to our central coast family and friends and family on both mom and dad’s sides for all your support and love.

Family and friends are welcome to join her family on November 20, 2021, from 1-4 PM at the Paso Robles Ravine Kool Vibe Event Center to celebrate Kelly’s life. Kelly’s daughters want everyone to remember how beautiful, strong, and supportive she was as a wife, mother, and friend to all throughout her life.