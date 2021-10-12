General Makes Case For Army’s Role In The Indo-Pacific

The Command and General Staff College’s Cultural and Area Studies Office hosted the panel discussion “Great Power Competition in the Indo-Pacific: Is Conflict Imminent?” Sept. 30 in the Arnold Conference Room at the Lewis and Clark Center. The panel of Army War College and CGSC scholars and international officers was the first CASO offering this year.Dr. Jack Kem, dean of academics, CGSC, and chief academic officer, Army University, provided opening re-marks. Dr. Mahir J. Ibrahimov, director of CASO, served as the panel moderator. In his introduction, Kem noted that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had identified China as our pacing threat — the only country that poses a systemic challenge to the United States — in his first press briefing as secretary of Defense. Kem said the response at CGSC is to focus efforts on this pacing threat and enhance understanding of the Indo-Pacific Theater and specifically China.

