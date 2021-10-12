NY Judge Rules State Must Allow Religious Exemption to Vaccine, Following Employee Suit
"I stand behind this mandate, and I will fight this decision in court to keep New Yorkers safe," Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.www.newsweek.com
"I stand behind this mandate, and I will fight this decision in court to keep New Yorkers safe," Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.www.newsweek.com
Now, those who wish to be unvaccinated can spread it among themselves and die. just don't ask for a VENT. Nobody cares.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3