PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Thorns FC support the NWSL Players Association and their decision to move the NWSL Championship game from Portland to Louisville. We were the only NWSL club that submitted an initial bid to host the game despite the early 9 AM kickoff time, which was less than ideal for our fans and players. We are happy there is a resolution that works for all parties. For those who have already purchased tickets, more information is forthcoming.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO