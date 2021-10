In only 20 glorious minutes of action, Joel Embiid turned in his best performance of the season for the Philadelphia 76ers. Now granted, technically, Embiid turned in his worst preseason contest of the fall too, as he didn’t play in the Sixers’ first preseason game and thus only has one game to go by, but that’s about the only way one could knock the preseason debut of “The Process.”

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO