The Washington Wizards are one of the NBA teams that aren’t fully vaccinated. At a minimum, Bradley Beal isn’t. And it’s possible that Kyle Kuzma isn’t either. The good news, for now, is that barring physical injury like a broken bone or torn ligament, Beal and Kuzma can play every game, despite the fact that local city governments in New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles have placed vaccine mandates on all attendees at indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues, including performers and athletes. NBA.com has a guide here on how these mandates affect players, both on home and road teams.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO