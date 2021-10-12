CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sam Armytage's shock career move: Ex-Sunrise host joins the new season of Farmer Wants a Wife - as she gushes over her love story with husband Richard in cringeworthy trailer

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

Sam Armytage has announced her new role at Channel Seven after stepping down as host of breakfast show Sunrise in March.

The TV presenter, 45, will join the upcoming season of dating show Farmer Wants a Wife as a guest star, the network announced on Tuesday.

Sam, who married wealthy farmer Richard Lavender late last year, will assist with the matchmaking process alongside host Natalie Gruzlewski.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHqZH_0cPDAEUN00
Career move: Sam Armytage (right, with husband Richard Lavender) has announced her new role at Channel Seven after stepping down as host of breakfast show Sunrise in March. She will join dating show Farmer Wants a Wife as a guest star, the network announced on Tuesday

'I'm thrilled to be joining Farmer Wants a Wife in 2022,' she said.

'I've always been a huge fan of the show and of country people, and I know first-hand that falling in love with a farmer is just about the most wonderful thing you can do.'

Her guest role will involve hosting a segment called Sam's Choice, in which she introduces the farmers to a 'new lady based on her own expertise and experience'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rztro_0cPDAEUN00
Partnership: Sam, who married wealthy farmer Richard Lavender late last year, will assist with the matchmaking process alongside host Natalie Gruzlewski (pictured) 

Seven's Director of Programming, Angus Ross, said the network was 'thrilled to welcome Sam back to our screens'.

'Farmer Wants a Wife has been such a hit with audiences because of its heart and Natalie's earnest mission to help farmers find the love of their lives,' Mr Ross said.

'Given Sam's new life on the farm, she's in the perfect position to share a snapshot of what farm life could look like for the ladies.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c2Ujd_0cPDAEUN00
Expertise: A cringeworthy trailer for next year's season of FWAW introduces Sam as someone 'who knows a thing or two' about finding love with a farmer

A cringeworthy trailer for next year's season of FWAW introduces Sam as someone 'who knows a thing or two' about finding love with a farmer.

'I really want to help find the right woman for each of our farmers,' she says, while standing in a paddock wearing a cowboy hat.

'I won't hold back because this is love. This is for the rest of their lives. I really want to help a farmer find a wife. Have you all met Rich?'

Richard then walks on screen and says, 'Every farmer needs love,' to which Sam replies giddily: 'That's lovely, darling!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ASgdn_0cPDAEUN00
Fancy seeing you here! 'I really want to help a farmer find a wife. Have you all met Rich?' she says as her husband walks on screen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXKaI_0cPDAEUN00
Cringe: Richard says, 'Every farmer needs love,' to which Sam replies: 'That's lovely, darling!'

Sam married the equestrian businessman, 60, at his country estate in the NSW Southern Highlands on New Year's Eve.

They had announced their engagement in June last year.

Sam went on to quit Sunrise in March and has now moved away from Sydney to live with Richard at his 40-hectare rural property.

The new season of Farmer Wants a Wife premieres next year on Seven

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267ibJ_0cPDAEUN00
Their story: Sam married equestrian businessman Richard, 60, at his country estate in the NSW Southern Highlands on New Year's Eve
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QxMEQ_0cPDAEUN00
Quiet life: Sam quit Sunrise in March and now lives with Richard at his 40 ha rural property

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'She's going to be single forever after this!' This Morning viewers ridicule woman claiming she's in love with a ghost - and that their 'relationship' is 'very emotionally driven'

This Morning viewers have mocked a woman after she claimed she's in love with a ghost called Eduardo. Singer-songwriter Brocarde, 38, from Oxfordshire, appeared on the ITV programme today to share how her 'relationship' - which she says is 'very feeling and emotional driven' - started. She recalled being first...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US Magazine

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Story#Channel Seven#Sam S Choice#Fwaw
HollywoodLife

Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable As Convicted Killer Pam Hupp On Set Of New Series — Photos

Renée Zellweger transforms into convicted serial killer Pam Hupp on set of her upcoming true crime limited series, ‘The Thing About Pam.’. Bridget Jones, is that you? Renée Zellweger looked unrecognizable in New Orleans while on set of her upcoming limited series on October 4. The Academy Award winner, 52, will play convicted serial killer Pam Hupp in an NBC series centered on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria — and her transformation will leave fans gobsmacked. Renée could be seen in a large prosthetic body and costumed in a puff jacket and jeans, as seen in the photos from set HERE.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Amelia Hamlin Just Opened Up About Her Split From Scott Disick--And She Did Not Hold Back!

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick may have just called off their nearly year-long romance earlier this month, but the 20-year-old model is already opening up about the split on social media. The breakup came after Disick was embroiled in controversy after making nasty comments about his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and her new beau Travis Barker engaging in PDA around Italy when he slid into another Kardashian ex, Younes Bendjima’s DM’s. However, while the split was reportedly not caused by this incident, Hamlin was said to be the one that called for the ending of their relationship, and is now speaking her mind.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Why It Was ‘Torture’ Filming Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In a new interview, Jake Gyllenhaal revealed the endearing reason why filming love scenes with Jennifer Aniston in the 2002 film ‘The Good Girl’ was ‘torture.’. Jake Gyllenhaal admitted that starring opposite Jennifer Aniston in the early aughts was “torture” due to his unrequited crush. The actor, 40, reflected on working with the star, 52, on the 2002 romance drama The Good Girl while on The Howard Stern Show on October 5. When asked if the duo’s love scene was “torture,” Jake said yes and added that love scenes are always “awkward” in general.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 26, Seen In Rare Photo While Out In LA

A few days after attending a baseball game with dad Tom, Connor Cruise was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills. Connor Cruise stepped out with a pal in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The 26-year-old son of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman was photographed as he made his way to a red Ferrari. He looked comfortable and casual in a blue long sleeve, dark denim, a baseball cap, and sunglasses.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
DesignerzCentral

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Isabella Jane Cruise Is Channeling Dad Tom Cruise’s Rock of Ages Look in This New Photo

Some offspring love the fact that they have A-list parents, while others like to keep it as quiet as possible. Until recent years, Isabella “Bella” Jane Cruise has liked to keep her life as private as possible. Bella has had a cloud of mystery surrounding her, despite having two A-lister parents, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'She was happy to help': Adele 'seeks advice from Celine Dion about upcoming Las Vegas residency and how to manage her full-on workload'

Adele has reportedly been taking advice from Celine Dion ahead of a rumoured Las Vegas residency. The megastar, 33, recently announced her return to music with her new single Easy On Me being released next week. She is said to have been getting tips from the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker, 53, about making a residency work.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman supported by daughter Bella as she makes stunning LA appearance

Nicole Kidman looked nothing short of incredible during her latest public appearance. The Nine Perfect Strangers star stole the show in a sheer red dress as she walked the green carpet at the opening gala for The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. But it was her hair that really got fans talking.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Boyce’s Parents Say Late Son Warned Them He “Wasn’t Going To Be His Usual Self” in Thriller ‘Runt’

Cameron Boyce, the bright young actor known for his roles in the Disney franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died in July 2019 at 20 years old from a seizure caused by SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Today, with the Oct. 19 streaming release of Runt, a 2020 indie thriller directed by William Coakley, fans can see him in his last — and most edgy — role yet. During his lifetime, Boyce was known first and foremost for his comedic, lighthearted work for Disney, which his father Victor Boyce says wasn’t really a targeted goal or aspiration of his. As...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

252K+
Followers
3K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy