Red Flag Warning issued for Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 14:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Delta; Eastern Mendocino NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Southern Sacramento Valley In Yolo, Sacramento, Far Western Placer, Southern Sutter and Solano County Below 1000 Ft - Excludes the Delta Red Flag Warning continues through this evening New Red Flag Warning on Thursday for Gusty Winds and Low Humidity for the western Sacramento Valley .Critical fire weather conditions will continue into the evening hours as a result of gusty northerly winds and low relative humidity values. Winds will subside tonight along with some improved humidity recoveries. By Wednesday night and into Thursday, a renewed period of gusty northerly winds will return, primarily impacting the western Sacramento Valley. As humidity values decrease on Thursday afternoon, critical fire weather conditions will redevelop. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 215, 216, 217, 218, AND 279 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 215, 216, 217, 218, AND 279 The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a new Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Thursday. The current Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 7 PM PDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...The western Sacramento Valley, including the Delta. Fire weather zones 215, 216, 217, 218, and 279. * WIND...For the first Red Flag Warning, north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph through the late afternoon and early evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, north to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 35 mph, locally higher. * HUMIDITY...For this afternoon and early evening, minimum daytime humidities 6 to 16 percent. For Thursday, minimum daytime humidities 10 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento