Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft. From Yuba To Amador Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 14:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft. From Yuba To Amador Counties; Northern San Joaquin Valley in San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties Below 1000 ft - Excludes the Delta; Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Northern Sierra Including Lassen NP and Plumas and Lassen NF, S West of the Sierra Crest - West of Evans Peak, Grizzly Peak, Beckworth Peak; Southeast Edge Shasta, Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama, Glenn RU; Southern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft, Calaveras and Toulumne Counties Red Flag Warning continues through this evening New Red Flag Warning on Thursday for Gusty Winds and Low Humidity for the western Sacramento Valley .Critical fire weather conditions will continue into the evening hours as a result of gusty northerly winds and low relative humidity values. Winds will subside tonight along with some improved humidity recoveries. By Wednesday night and into Thursday, a renewed period of gusty northerly winds will return, primarily impacting the western Sacramento Valley. As humidity values decrease on Thursday afternoon, critical fire weather conditions will redevelop. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 219, 220, 263, 266, 267, AND 268 * AFFECTED AREA...The western slopes of the Sierra Nevada and adjacent foothills, as well parts of the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin Valleys. Fire weather zones 219, 220, 263, 266, 267, and 268. * WIND...North to northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, locally stronger wind near favored gaps and canyons. * HUMIDITY...Minimum daytime humidities 6 to 21 percent this afternoon and early evening. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento