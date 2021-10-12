CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butte County, CA

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-14 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-14 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Delta; Eastern Mendocino NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Southern Sacramento Valley In Yolo, Sacramento, Far Western Placer, Southern Sutter and Solano County Below 1000 Ft - Excludes the Delta Red Flag Warning Today for Gusty Winds and Low Humidity .Gusty northerly wind, combined with low humidity and dry fuels, will lead to a period of critical fire weather conditions today for portions of the Sacramento Valley, Delta, and the Coastal Range. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 215, 216, 217, 218, AND 279 * AFFECTED AREA...Portions of the Sacramento Valley, Delta, and the Coastal Range, including fire weather zones 215, 216, 217, 218, and 279. * WIND...North to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, locally higher. * HUMIDITY...Minimum daytime humidities 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butte County, CA
County
Glenn County, CA
City
Yolo, CA
County
Yolo County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
County
Yuba County, CA
County
Mendocino County, CA
County
San Joaquin County, CA
County
Colusa County, CA
County
Solano County, CA
City
Glenn, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
County
Tehama County, CA
County
Placer County, CA
County
Shasta County, CA
County
Sutter County, CA
City
Colusa, CA
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento Valley#Butte#Far Western Placer#The Coastal Range
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy