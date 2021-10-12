Red Flag Warning issued for Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-14 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Delta; Eastern Mendocino NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Southern Sacramento Valley In Yolo, Sacramento, Far Western Placer, Southern Sutter and Solano County Below 1000 Ft - Excludes the Delta Red Flag Warning Today for Gusty Winds and Low Humidity .Gusty northerly wind, combined with low humidity and dry fuels, will lead to a period of critical fire weather conditions today for portions of the Sacramento Valley, Delta, and the Coastal Range. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 215, 216, 217, 218, AND 279 * AFFECTED AREA...Portions of the Sacramento Valley, Delta, and the Coastal Range, including fire weather zones 215, 216, 217, 218, and 279. * WIND...North to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, locally higher. * HUMIDITY...Minimum daytime humidities 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento