Otero County, NM

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Areas above 7500 feet. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 8 PM MDT this evening. For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday.

