Culberson County, TX

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 16:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands; Western El Paso County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Far West Texas and the lowlands of south-central New Mexico. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.

alerts.weather.gov

