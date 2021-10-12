High Wind Warning issued for Lowlands of the Bootheel, Uplands of the Bootheel by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 15:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Lowlands of the Bootheel; Uplands of the Bootheel HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The Bootheel of New Mexico. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.