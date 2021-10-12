Wind Advisory issued for Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 15:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...The Gila Region of SW New Mexico. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening.