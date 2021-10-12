CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Otero County, NM

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 15:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...The areas above 7500 feet and the east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Otero County, NM
City
Sacramento, NM
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento Mountains#Extreme Weather#15 26 00
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy