Grant County, NM

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Upper Gila River Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Upper Gila River Valley HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Upper Gila River Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday.

alerts.weather.gov

