Analysis: The Huskies want to contend annually for Pac-12 titles. Are they recruiting well enough to reach that goal?

By Mike Vorel
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to believe the sky is falling, there’s evidence that you’re right. After all, Washington’s 2022 recruiting class currently comprises just 10 commits and ranks 53rd nationally and eighth in the Pac-12 via 247Sports — on pace for its lowest finish since 2009, when Washington fired coach Tyrone Willingham following an excruciating 0-12 season.

