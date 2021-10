Government health agencies and leading doctors have repeatedly recommended that pregnant people receive a Covid-19 vaccination. Studies show vaccines are safe and effective during pregnancy, when people are at an elevated risk for severe Covid complications. (Plus, your body produces crucial antibodies that are passed on to your baby.) But now soon-to-be-parents who’ve already received their Covid-19 vaccines are faced with another decision: If you’re pregnant, do you need a Covid-19 booster shot? The short answer is yes. Here’s why, and how you can learn more.

