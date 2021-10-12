CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holyoke, MA

Springfield man arrested in Holyoke after allegedly shooting gun into the air

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested by Holyoke Police early Saturday morning after a shots fired incident.

Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty told 22News the department received several calls for gunshots in the area of 70 Walnut Street around 2:30 a.m. One of the calls to dispatch was able to direct officers to the Elm Street area, where one of two men was allegedly shooting a gun into the air.

Officers were able to locate both men, one of them identified as 44-year-old Christopher Burnham of Springfield. Burnham attempted to run way from officers but was located and arrested. Police found a firearm in his possession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4StkoC_0cPD8Qro00
Credit: Holyoke Police Department

Burnham has been charged with the following:

  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license 2nd offense
  • In possession of a firearm with a defaced number
  • Possession of ammunition without a FID
  • Possession of a large capacity firearm
  • Discharge of a firearm within 500ft of a building

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holyoke, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Holyoke, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
WWLP

WWLP

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy