Indiana's COVID-19 vaccination pace falls to lowest level

CASPER, Wyo. — The percentage of Wyoming residents who have been fully vaccinated rose to 38.2% as of Monday, October 4, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. While an additional 3,001 people became fully vaccinated since the previous Monday, the pace of vaccination is slowing. In the week between September 20-27, the WDH reported that 3,405 people had become fully vaccinated. That was in turn less than the 3,494 people who became fully vaccinated from September 13-20.

WYOMING STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO