Remember the really bad season Cody Bellinger had in 2021? Neither do I. The 2021 campaign was a forgettable one for Bellinger. He had offseason surgery and missed most of spring training. Then a week into the season he injured his leg and missed a solid chunk of the year. He’d go on to have other IL stints during the season as well. On top of all that, he had the worst season of his big-league career as he struggled at the plate.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO