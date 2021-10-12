CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Farmer: Jon Gruden is gone, but NFL’s troubles may be just beginning

Derrick
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES — This feels like an iceberg. We’ve seen a handful of Jon Gruden emails, and they’re career-destroying bad, but how many more are beneath the surface? Which other NFL careers are on the line?

nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May." Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
The Spun

Derek Carr Reveals His True Feelings On Jon Gruden

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders have been left to answer questions this week in the wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation on Monday night. The latest individual to weigh in on the controversy looming over the organization was starting quarterback Derek Carr. Carr got straight to the point during his...
FanSided

Randy Moss mocked by internet personality over Jon Gruden comments

This past weekend, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss had an emotional reaction to the news surrounding former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Throughout his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings and during the rest of his NFL career, Randy Moss was always been someone who wore his heart on his sleeve. To this day, if Moss has something on his mind, he’s never afraid to reveal his thoughts to the public.
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
FanSided

The new Jon Gruden email report is even worse than we thought

More emails sent by Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden have surfaced and they feature homophobic and misogynistic language. A Wall Street Journal reports found that now Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden used racist language regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email sent back in 2011. Now, more emails have surfaced, and they are troublesome.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jeff Fisher’s Message For Jon Gruden

Late Monday night, Jon Gruden shocked the football world when he resigned as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following a series of controversial emails. Gruden sent a series misogynistic and derogatory emails during his time with ESPN. According to a report from The Times, many of these emails were exchanged with Bruce Allen, the then-president of the Washington Football Team.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the team removed Jon Gruden from the organization’s Ring of Honor. The move comes a day after Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He stepped down after a string of misogynistic and derogatory emails came to light during the NFL’s investigation in the Washington Football Team.
On3.com

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addresses Jon Gruden, resignation

Mike Tomlin– widely regarded one of the most respected NFL coaches since taking over the Pittsburgh Steelers job in 2007– took a moment on Tuesday to address the sudden resignation of Jon Gruden. The two coaches have a long history from their time together in Tampa Bay and Tomlin’s theme...
Larry Brown Sports

Jeff Fisher issues response to Jon Gruden’s Michael Sam email

Jeff Fisher on Tuesday issued a response on social media to an accusation made in one of the leaked Jon Gruden emails. Gruden resigned on Monday as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after numerous offensive emails he wrote from his personal account were leaked to the media and became public. One of the offensive emails Gruden wrote to his friend and former coworker, Bruce Allen, on Allen’s work email address, was about Fisher and the Rams.
Audacy

Jeff Fisher fires back at Jon Gruden's rant about drafting Michael Sam

Former Rams head coach Jeff Fisher has responded to Jon Gruden's homophobic remarks about former Rams prospect Michael Sam, who in 2014 became the league's first openly gay player to be drafted. Gruden, in one section of the series of bigoted emails he sent to former Washington Football Team general...
