If you thought qualifying was already complicated, just wait until you see the changes on tap for next season. Formula E's qualifying format has always been a tough nut to crack. With 24 cars needing to lap a short, tight street circuit there's no way they can all be let out at once Formula One-style. Previously, FE ran four qualifying groups of six cars each, determined in the first three seasons by a lottery. That was changed in Season 4, switching to groups set by championship points ranking. Each quali group would run until the top six drivers went through to Super Pole to set a new time over a single lap. That's changing for the upcoming season—sort of.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO