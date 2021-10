The feud on which the WWE is currently engaging the most, in the company's rings, is certainly the feud between the Universal champion, Roman Reigns and his next Crown Jewel challenger: Brock Lesnar. Between the two, the first sparks arose at the end of Summerslam, where Lesnar had returned by surprise after a year and a half of absence, after his last fight arrived in the ring of Wrestlemania 36 ​​when he had lost the WWE title alongside the trusty Paul Heyman.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO