Daytona Beach, FL - Three separate fatal traffic accidents have taken place since Friday night in Volusia County. Holly Hill police officers responded to Ridgewood Avenue near Walker Street at 7:36 p.m. on Friday to find Kenneth Stoll, of Ohio, involved in a single motorcycle accident. Investigators say he did not exhibit outward signs of injury and was transported to the hospital. He died a few hours later. The cause of death has not been deterimined. Witnesses say Stoll's bike blew the rear tire causing him to lose control. He was not wearing a helmet. Holly Hill Traffic Homicide Investigators are conducting the investigation.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO