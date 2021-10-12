UPDATE: Jeffersonville murder suspect held without bond

Jeffersonville police are investigating after a woman was found fatally stabbed Monday morning on National Avenue. A suspect, who police say lived at the residence where the victim was found, has been taken into custody and charged with murder. Aprile Rickert | News and Tribune

JEFFERSONVILLE — A Clark County judge has ordered that a woman charged Tuesday with murder after a fatal stabbing at her home on National Avenue in Jeffersonville be held without bond.

Tynae R. Couts, 21, is accused of fatally stabbing Corlaysia Meaux at Couts’ apartment unit in Northtown Terrace Monday morning. She appeared for an initial hearing Tuesday afternoon in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1, where Circuit Court No. 3 Judge Lisa Glickfield presided. The judge entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of the defendant, who will be appointed a public defender, and took the state’s request to hold her without bond.

Court records show police responded around 6 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 200 block of National Avenue on a report of an accidental stabbing. The records also said police found the victim, Meaux, unconscious and unresponsive on the kitchen floor with a stab wound in her chest. Couts was found giving aid to Meaux when police arrived.

The victim was taken to Clark Memorial Health where she was pronounced dead. Couts, who was arrested Monday and later charged with both murder and a class A misdemeanor for resisting law enforcement, initially told police the victim had stabbed herself. On searching the unit, detectives found blood near the back door of the kitchen and a puncture mark in the door itself, which they say was consistent with the knife found on scene.

While talking with police, court records show Couts eventually told officers she had accidentally stabbed the victim near the stove in the kitchen following an altercation outside. However police say evidence pointed to the stabbing having taken place in another part of the kitchen.

Jeffersonville police say the two women knew each other but have not yet released information on what may have led to the altercation.

A pretrial conference is set for Dec. 9, with a jury trial scheduled for Feb. 22.