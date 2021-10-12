CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung aims to double its Exynos shipments ahead of Galaxy S22 launch

By Prakhar Khanna
Digital Trends
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung and AMD are joining hands to work on Samsung’s new Exynos processor, which will support RDNA2 graphics — AMD’s latest graphics architecture coming to mobile devices for the first time. The new processor is rumored to be included on the future Galaxy S22, though many of those details are still up in the air. AMD gave an overview of the features and revealed that its RDNA2 will include ray tracing and variable-rate shading, allowing it to offer higher-fidelity graphics and improved power efficiency.

