Samsung aims to double its Exynos shipments ahead of Galaxy S22 launch

There is still no confirmation about the fate of the Galaxy S21 FE but rumor has it now that instead of being cancelled, it will launch quietly in January. The Galaxy S22 series is supposed to be revealed around the same time but now we’re learning it may be delayed. The Galaxy S21 FE is anticipated to be revealed in the fourth quarter of this year but looks like it’s not happening. Much has been said about the Fan Edition and we’re still looking forward for details to surface until the official product announcement.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO