Hans Zimmer’s Dune Score Gets an Expanded Vinyl Release From Mondo

The prospect of adapting Frank Herbert’s 1965 science fiction novel Dune has been a cinematic conundrum since the early 1970s. The rights were first optioned by prolific producer Arthur P. Jacobs in 1971, with director David Lean of Lawrence of Arabia (Herbert’s inspiration in early drafts) attached. Jacobs died in 1973, and the rights reverted a year later. At that time, renowned Chilean director Alejandro Jodorowsky began developing his own version, which eventually imploded due to a calculated 10-14 hour runtime which became a budgetary impossibility for studios to undertake. Two years later, Ridley Scott was tasked with adapting the book for the screen, a project that dissolved after his decision to pursue Blade Runner instead. Finally, 1984 saw the release of David Lynch’s Dune, which performed so poorly on commercial and critical scales that the director was all but forced to disown the title. Upon the film’s disappointing reception, a valid question arose: If some of the most accomplished and boundary-pushing contemporary directors couldn’t prevail at adapting Dune, who possibly could?

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO