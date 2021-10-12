Hans Zimmer’s Dune Score Gets an Expanded Vinyl Release From Mondo
It shouldn't surprise anyone that critics have been highlighting Hans Zimmer's epic score as one of the best parts of Dune. The legendary composer's musical contributions to the film previously hit streaming platforms last month. But die-hard collectors may be waiting for the album's vinyl release. Now, Mondo has revealed plans for its own exclusive pressing that no fan will be able to pass up. Ahead of the film's premiere next week, Mondo is releasing The Dune Sketchbook as a triple LP complete with gorgeous artwork.www.superherohype.com
