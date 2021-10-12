CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Hans Zimmer’s Dune Score Gets an Expanded Vinyl Release From Mondo

SuperHeroHype
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHans Zimmer’s Dune Score Gets an Expanded Vinyl Release From Mondo. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that critics have been highlighting Hans Zimmer’s epic score as one of the best parts of Dune. The legendary composer’s musical contributions to the film previously hit streaming platforms last month. But die-hard collectors may be waiting for the album’s vinyl release. Now, Mondo has revealed plans for its own exclusive pressing that no fan will be able to pass up. Ahead of the film’s premiere next week, Mondo is releasing The Dune Sketchbook as a triple LP complete with gorgeous artwork.

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider

HBO Max to Release ‘Dune’ One Day Early

Your flight to Arrakis is leaving one day early. Today, HBO Max unveiled a new streaming release date for Denis Villeneuve‘s star-studded Dune. Along with the evening premieres around the country on Thursday, Dune will release on HBO Max early on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. ET. That may not be a whole lot earlier — but, hey, if you go see Dune in a theater on Thursday night, you can go home and immediately start rewatching your favorite scenes. That’s a win!
MOVIES
filmlinc.org

Denis Villeneuve and Hans Zimmer on Dune

On today’s episode of our daily NYFF59 podcasts, NYFF Director Eugene Hernandez sits down with director Denis Villeneuve and composer Hans Zimmer to discuss Dune, a selection in the Spotlight section of this year’s festival. A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a...
CELEBRITIES
vitalthrills.com

Dune Film Releases Final Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the final trailer for the highly-anticipated Dune film, releasing in theaters and on HBO Max October 22, 2021. You can watch the new trailer using the player below!. Dune is been rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material. Oscar...
MOVIES
djmag.com

Tale of Us rework Hans Zimmer’s ‘Time’ for Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics EP

Tale of Us have reworked Hans Zimmer’s ‘Time’ for a forthcoming VA compilation. The Italian techno duo, who also head up label Afterlife, will join the likes of Kölsch, Riton, ARTBAT, Eats Everything and Becky Hill on Pete Tong's 'Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics' EP, which is slated for release in December this year.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hans Zimmer
Person
Denis Villeneuve
officialcharts.com

No Time To Die soundtrack by Hans Zimmer makes history as the highest-charting James Bond album ever

The soundtrack to the latest James Bond film No Time To Die makes Official UK Chart history as it becomes the highest charting Bond collection to date. Following the film's release in theatres last week (September 30), the soundtrack by multi-award winning composer Hans Zimmer hits Number 7 on this week's Official Albums Chart. It's the highest charting album in the James Bond franchise - beating the Number 14 peak of 1964's Goldfinger album - and becomes Hans Zimmer's highest charting album to date. The collection also lands at the top of the Official Classical Artists Album Chart.
MUSIC
flickeringmyth.com

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune gets a final trailer

Although its been playing in several international markets since last month, earning over $100 million in the process, we’ve still got a couple of weeks to go until Denis Villeneuve’s Dune opens in the US and the UK. However, to let us know what we’re missing, Warner Bros. has released a new – and supposedly final – trailer for this latest big screen version of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel; watch it here…
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dune#Vinyl#House#Ost
CNET

Dune is coming out on HBO Max: Release date, price and when's part 2?

Dune's all set up to be the biggest movie of the year. The reviews are (mostly) glowing, director Denis Villeneuve is imploring us to watch the sci-fi spectacle in a theater, and HBO Max is going to let us watch it at home on its release. However you watch it, the main takeaway is: watch it.
MOVIES
Collider

Hans Zimmer's 9 Greatest Scores (Bwaaaaaam)

Hans Zimmer has an incredible discography. He has been composing since the 1980s and throughout his career, he has composed some of the most iconic movie music of all time. He also is incredibly versatile as he has composed the music for movies across all genres. Whether it’s a sci-fi action movie or an animated Disney film, Zimmer’s score always makes a movie feel more epic.
CELEBRITIES
EDMTunes

Tale Of Us & Pete Tong Unite To Create Exceptional Rework Of Hans Zimmer’s Time, Featuring Jules Buckley

Every once in a while, great film composers come along who transcend not just genres, but media types as well. One such composer is that of Hans Zimmer. You may recognize him from his film scores of iconic movies such as ‘Inception’, and ‘Interstellar‘. Today, we bring you a tune reworked from the former, courtesy of Tale Of Us, and Pete Tong. The tune in question, is titled ‘Time’. If you’re a fan of beautifully composed music, you’re going to want to check this out.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KDVR.com

The new Dune movie comes out this month, here’s what you need to prepare for the release

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The journey of the Dune franchise from Frank Herbert’s initial inspiration to the upcoming Denis Villeneuve film is almost as epic as the novel itself. It has taken nearly 70 years and one failed feature film attempt to get to this point, so understandably, diehard fans can’t wait to see if this upcoming movie will faithfully live up to the legendary source material.
MOVIES
IGN

Dune: Hans Zimmer on Composing the Sci-Fi Epic’s Otherworldly Score

After five installments, IGN’s Path to Dune concludes this week with our exclusive interview with Dune composer Hans Zimmer who elaborates on what a good sci-fi film score should do, capturing the right sound for director Denis Villeneuve’s film, and the work he’s already begun on Dune, Part Two. In...
MUSIC
nshoremag.com

Kane’s Creates Special Edition Donut for Release of “Dune”

Kane’s Donuts is proud to announce their official partnership with the Warner Bros. Pictures upcoming movie “Dune” in Boston. To celebrate the highly anticipated release of this epic thriller, Kane’s Donuts’ is offering a special edition, limited release “DUNE-nut.” The treat is a square-shaped donut made from their award-winning traditional brioche dough, lightly frosted with a tangy, spice-filled glaze and finished with cinnamon sanding sugar, mimicking the rippled, expansive sands of the planet, Arrakis.
BOSTON, MA
fox4kc.com

‘Dune,’ ‘Invasion’ and an Elton John album release this week

This week’s new entertainment releases include an Elton John album of duets and an HBO documentary about the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. One of the year’s most anticipated spectacles lands on Friday when the cult sci-fi adaptation “Dune” hits the big...
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Dune' finally gets the adaptation it deserves

In the past five years, French Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has established himself as a sci-fi auteur with an approach to scale and tone that makes him the only logical choice to tackle a new adaptation of “Dune,” the bestselling and wildly influential 1965 sci-fi/fantasy novel by Frank Herbert, which spawned five sequel books. In 2016, Villeneuve put his unique stamp on sci-fi cinema with the meditative, empathetic alien invasion film, “Arrival,” and in 2017, with the “Blade Runner” sequel “Blade Runner 2049,” he proved he could take a beloved property and bring it into a modern cinematic purview, with style for days and an appropriately weighty thematic heft.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

Dune’s “Desert Power”—and Predicament

The prospect of adapting Frank Herbert’s 1965 science fiction novel Dune has been a cinematic conundrum since the early 1970s. The rights were first optioned by prolific producer Arthur P. Jacobs in 1971, with director David Lean of Lawrence of Arabia (Herbert’s inspiration in early drafts) attached. Jacobs died in 1973, and the rights reverted a year later. At that time, renowned Chilean director Alejandro Jodorowsky began developing his own version, which eventually imploded due to a calculated 10-14 hour runtime which became a budgetary impossibility for studios to undertake. Two years later, Ridley Scott was tasked with adapting the book for the screen, a project that dissolved after his decision to pursue Blade Runner instead. Finally, 1984 saw the release of David Lynch’s Dune, which performed so poorly on commercial and critical scales that the director was all but forced to disown the title. Upon the film’s disappointing reception, a valid question arose: If some of the most accomplished and boundary-pushing contemporary directors couldn’t prevail at adapting Dune, who possibly could?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy