How to Watch: USMNT vs. Costa Rica
Columbus will be the center of the American soccer world on Wednesday night when the United States Men’s National Team hosts Costa Rica in FIFA World Cup qualifying. The match between the U.S. and Los Ticos are set to be the first international soccer game to be played at Lower.com Field and the first in Columbus in five years. The city has a long-standing tradition with the USMNT with a World Cup qualifier being hosted in Ohio’s capital for the sixth consecutive tournament.www.massivereport.com
