BIPOC-founded Juvia’s Place is famous for its highly inclusive makeup, which comes in an impressive array of rich, beautifully pigmented shades for all skin tones — and in epic packaging to boot. Now, lo and behold, the brand is officially making its first foray into skin care with its brand-new, aptly named line: Juvia’s Skin. The thoughtfully designed, 12-piece collection is solution-oriented and backed by a powerhouse blend of high-performance botanicals and ingredients proven to really work. Just like their makeup, the coveted new collection is ultra high-quality and made for all skin types and tones, with accessible price points ranging from $16 to $45. Take it from us: There’s not one product in this line that’s just meh — each one is truly excellent in its own way. Get the lowdown on each skin care gem, ahead.

SKIN CARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO