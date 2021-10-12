CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Giada De Laurentiis' Simple Ginger Tea Will Help Get You Ready For Fall

By Lucia Capretti
mashed.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the seasons change and temperatures cool down, it's only natural that our bodies need some time to adjust in the fall. There are plenty of mainstay ideas for this time of year, including soups, stews, and let's not forget pumpkin spice lattes. However, sometimes you just want something that will warm you up and give you a much-needed energy boost without consuming too many additional calories. Italian-American chef and cookbook writer Giada De Laurentiis shares the perfect solution on her blog Giadzy, and the best part is, it's quick and easy to make.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Julia Child's Hard-Boiled Egg Trick Is Almost Impossible To Mess Up

Anyone who has ever made hard-boiled eggs has probably run into an issue or two while either cooking them or trying to peel them. Whether you drop them too hard and they crack and leak as they boil or you simply cannot peel them without nicking the egg white, hard-boiled eggs can be surprisingly difficult to deal with. While some people know to stick with older eggs to boil, they might not know why that is. According to Our Everday Life, it's all about how eggs age.
RECIPES
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Person
Giada De Laurentiis
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
BHG

Sweet Potato Pie Recipes You'll Crave Even When It's Not Thanksgiving

We all know pumpkin pie is a holiday dessert favorite, but we're here to brag on the amazing sweet potato pie. The sweet orange spuds are available most of the year. Come fall, you'll want to grab a few extra pounds from the store to create one of these delicious sweet potato pie recipes. We've got old-fashioned sweet potato pies as well as innovative takes featuring sweet toppings (yes, there are marshmallows ahead!), nuts, and even a pumpkin-sweet potato mashup.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ginger Tea#Bbc Good Food#Calories#Food Drink#Italian
mashed.com

These 3 Items Are Always In Ina Garten's Freezer

Are you familiar with Ina Garten, aka the Barefoot Contessa? This Food Network star who hosted her iconic cooking and home entertainment show from 2002 to 2019 (via IMDB) is pretty much the doyenne of living the good life, which she shares with her partner of more than 50 years, Jeffrey, through delicious food and drink. So when she shares tips and tricks — whether they be about why to keep baking ingredients at room temperature or why to use dried currants, and not raisins, in Irish soda bread — we listen. If Garten likes a rack of lamb, so do we.
RECIPES
themanual.com

The 10 Best Teas To Help You Sleep at Night

Warm milk and honey tend to hog the spotlight when it comes to drinks to help you fall asleep, but if you prefer a non-dairy or calorie-free alternative, there are also many herbal teas that promote sleep. The best teas that help you fall asleep usually contain a blend of relaxing herbal ingredients, such as tea with chamomile flower, lavender, valerian root, and lemon peel, shown to induce drowsiness or calm the body and mind as you wind down for bed.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Giada De Laurentiis Revamped Her Lemon Ricotta Cookies With This Fall Twist

Fans of Giada De Laurentiis may already be familiar with her lemon ricotta cookie recipe (via Food Network). The celebrity chef certainly doesn't shy away from this flavor combination. De Laurentiis also adds ricotta to her lemon almond muffins to give them a wonderfully moist texture. Now, De Laurentiis is giving her ricotta-enhanced sweets a decidedly fall twist — and just in time for National Dessert Day on October 14 (via National Day Calendar).
CELEBRITIES
mashed.com

TikTok Is Freaking Out Over This Dunkin' Worker's Holiday Menu Sneak Peek

As the weather cools down and the leaves turn crimson and gold, many of our favorite places start to advertise their new holiday menus. With bated breath, we anxiously wait to see what delicious new items chains like Starbucks and Dunkin' will have for us each year. While Starbucks is famous for its seasonal drinks like the Pumpkin Spice Latte or Cinnamon Dolce Latte, Dunkin' has impressed fans with its version of a Peppermint Mocha Latte. Customers on Instagram rave about the drink saying the coffee is "amazing" and calling it their "favorite" cup of joe.
TV & VIDEOS
mashed.com

This 10-Second Hack Will Help You Determine Pumpkin Bread Doneness

There's nothing more frustrating than slicing into a loaf of quick bread and finding that the inside didn't quite cook through. The line between drying out your pumpkin bread and reaching the perfect level of tender moistness can be a tricky one. Unfortunately, due to the wet nature of these baked goods, it's far more likely that the top of your bread will pass beyond its prime golden brown color before the interior can sufficiently cook. Southern Living is sympathetic to this baker's plight, explaining that the top of the bread should start to crack as it approaches completion. While you might have pictured a perfectly smooth top, a crack is the perfect excuse to cover your pumpkin bread with a drizzle of chocolate sauce or a sprinkling of powdered sugar.
FOOD & DRINKS
mashed.com

The Biggest Dinner Roll Mistake You're Making

Whatever comforting dish you're tucking into, whether it's a plate of roast beef with gravy and mashed potatoes or a delectable chicken noodle soup, there's no accompaniment quite as satisfying as a perfect dinner roll. The fluffy rolls can easily be nestled alongside the other elements on your plate, and they add that little something extra to an already enjoyable meal. Though you can certainly buy dinner rolls, they're not too difficult to make — you may not want to be dealing with bread dough on a busy evening when you're trying to whip up a quick dinner, but for a weekend meal nothing beats homemade dinner rolls that are warm and fresh out of the oven.
FOOD & DRINKS
marinmagazine.com

Get Ready for Fall With These Comforting, Healthy Soups and Stews

As evening temperatures begin to dip with the onset of fall, there’s nothing more comforting than digging into a hearty bowl of soup or stew. Brimming with fresh and flavorful ingredients that tout a roster of nutrients and disease fighting properties, these satisfying recipes promise not only to warm your belly, but also to provide a fortifying boost to your health. So hunker down, make a pot, and get cozy with your family and friends with one of these vibrant and healthy stews.
RECIPES
MindBodyGreen

All The Ways We're Using Digestion-Boosting Ginger This Fall

When chilly fall weather starts to come around, I find myself reaching more and more frequently into my spice cabinet. After all, what's better in fall than adding some warming spices to soups, roasted veggies, and even coffee? Not to mention, there are some spices with benefits that go far beyond their warming touch. Case in point: ginger. Beyond its powerhouse flavor potential, ginger is also packed with some stellar health benefits, which is why I'll be tossing it into just about everything this season.
HEALTH
mashed.com

The Real Reason Bacon Bits Are Often Vegan

Whether you use bacon bits as a topping for salads, baked potatoes, or pasta, they add great flavor and texture. You get that satisfying crunch, the wonderful taste of bacon, and a bit of smokiness — savory little sprinkles. Bacon bits also boast an impressive shelf life compared to fresh bacon, making them a perfect kitchen staple.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy