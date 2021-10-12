CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breesport, NY

First Responder Appreciation: Travis Roupp, Breesport Fire Department

By David Sorensen
 7 days ago

ELMIRA, NY ( WETM ) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we recognize firefighter Travis Roupp from the Breesport Fire Department.

I’m proud of him for taking time out of his time to go help the ones that need help. He is our children’s hero as he is mine.

Phebe Roupp

We too are proud of him for taking time out of his day to help the ones in our community that need help.

If you know of a hero, (First Responder) that you would like to see recognized, you can nominate them at the link below.

Each Tuesday during 18 News at 5:30 we will highlight First Responders from viewer submissions. You can nominate a First Responder by clicking on this link.

