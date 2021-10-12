CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Expanding the footprint: A preview of Shelby County’s new services building on U.S. 280

By Emily Sparacino
Shelby Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH SHELBY – Residents will not have to wait much longer to utilize the new Shelby County Services Building at the intersection of U.S. 280 and Dunnavant Valley Road. As construction of the building nears completion, county leaders provided a look inside the nearly 47,000-square-foot facility that will house multiple facets of county operations—and accommodate the ongoing growth along the 280 corridor.

