Expanding the footprint: A preview of Shelby County’s new services building on U.S. 280
NORTH SHELBY – Residents will not have to wait much longer to utilize the new Shelby County Services Building at the intersection of U.S. 280 and Dunnavant Valley Road. As construction of the building nears completion, county leaders provided a look inside the nearly 47,000-square-foot facility that will house multiple facets of county operations—and accommodate the ongoing growth along the 280 corridor.www.shelbycountyreporter.com
