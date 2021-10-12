Vols looking to spoil Kiffin’s return home sweet home
Saturday will mark 4,295 days since former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin packed up and skipped town in the middle of the night of Jan. 12, 2010. A lot of things have changed for both parties since then. Tennessee is on its fourth head coach, and it’s safe to say Vols fans have a complicated outlook on the polarizing head coach. They can only theorize what could have happened had he stayed – or rather what could have not.www.utdailybeacon.com
