Aggies fall 0-2 to Ole Miss

While working toward a season turnaround, the Texas A&M soccer squad succumbed to a strong offensive attack by the Rebels. The first half of the match held a scoreless stalemate between the Aggies and the Rebels. A&M dominated the offensive, bringing in nine shots, three of which were on goal, against only three shots and none on goal for Ole Miss. Neither team was able to take advantage of their corner kicks. Sophomore midfielder and forward Barbara Olivieri led the charge with four shots for A&M, including two on goal. She was backed by freshman forward Maile Hayes, who had two shots and one on goal. However, by halftime neither Olivieri or Hayes managed to come away with a goal.