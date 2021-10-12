CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets Still In Need Of Front Office Help

SportsGrid
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Mets are still in search of a candidate to run their baseball operations. According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, Josh Byrnes has emerged as a target for them after six years in the Dodgers organization. Byrnes was one of the first hires after Andrew Friedman took as president...

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
Audacy

Josh Donaldson mocks Dodgers, rips MLB during NLCS Game 3

Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
MLB
nysportsday.com

Mets Need To Get Billy Beane At All Costs

To no one surprise, the Mets declined Luis Rojas’s option yesterday, making the Mets a team in search of a manager. However, don’t expect that search to begin anytime soon, because Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson will have to fill several other front office jobs, including – and especially – the President of Baseball Operations (PBO).
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
reflectionsonbaseball.com

Mets: A Headache This Team Hardly Needs – Robinson Cano

As if the Mets don’t have enough on their plate, Robinson Cano’s one-year suspension from baseball is over, but not the drama and baggage…. The Mets have an offseason to-do list filled with risk, volume, and a sense of immediacy, especially pertaining to their number one priority: finding and hiring a Director of Baseball Operations.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Buster Olney
Person
Andrew Friedman
Person
Theo Epstein
Person
Billy Beane
Person
David Stearns
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
SportsGrid

Mets Could Offer Javier Báez A Contract

Andy Martino of SportsNet New York reports that the New York Mets could offer free agent player Javier Báez a contract to remain in Queens. The Mets acquired the infielder before the trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs to boost their playoff chances. Although they ultimately missed their opportunity, the infielder put up good numbers in the two months as he produced a .299/.371/.515 slash line, including nine home runs and 22 RBI’s.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
SportsGrid

The Braves leave Jorge Soler off of the NLCS roster

The Braves have left Jorge Soler off of the National League Championship Series roster, Braves official website reports. Soler came down with COVID-19 during the NLDS and now won’t be available to the team unless they defeat the Dodgers and advance to the World Series. This assumes that Soler will test negative for COVID-19 and pass any additional protocols that Major League Baseball has instituted. Cristian Pache has replaced Soler on the roster.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#The New York Mets#Vp#Phillies#Phi#Buster Espn#Padres#Brewers#Fanduel Sportsbook
SportsGrid

The Dodgers have scratched Max Scherzer from his Game 1 start

Corey Knebel will start Game 1 of the National League Championship Series for the Dodgers, the Dodgers official website reports. This is a significant change in plans as the Dodgers were originally going to go with Max Scherzer. Apparently, the team thought it would be better to give Scherzer additional rest after he was used to close out the series-clinching win versus the Giants on Thursday.
MLB
SportsGrid

Dodgers 3B Justin Turner Benched For Game 2 Of NLCS

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has been benched and is not in the starting lineup for the team’s matchup against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the NLCS, per the team’s Twitter. Turner has struggled this far in the postseason which is likely the reasoning for his...
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets front office search: Brewers deny permission to interview David Stearns; Billy Beane withdraws from mix

The New York Mets are now 0 for 3 with their top front-office targets. The Milwaukee Brewers have denied the Mets permission to interview president of baseball operations David Stearns, and Oakland Athletics vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane has withdrawn from consideration, report the New York Post's Joel Sherman and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: With Stearns and Beane unlikely, new names emerge as Mets front office candidates

With the Mets unlikely to pry either David Stearns or Billy Beane away from their current teams, their front office search may now pivot to promoting an assistant general manager from another club to general manager or promoting a GM to president of baseball operations, reports Andy Martino of SNY. Martino also notes that acting GM Zack Scott has “made a very strong impression” on Sandy Alderson and Steve Cohen and it remains a possibility that he will be promoted.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Sports Illustrated

The Red Sox Demoralized the Astros. Now What?

Well, things are looking pretty bleak right now for the Astros. They didn’t necessarily need to win Monday night’s Game 3 at Fenway Park. Falling behind 2–1 in a best-of-seven series isn’t that bad. At a minimum, all they had to do was this: Win one of the three games in Boston to send the series ...
MLB
editorials24.com

Two big names bow out of Mets front office search

The Mets’ short list for president of baseball operations is going to have to grow. For a second straight offseason, the Mets are finding it difficult to lure top targets to Queens to run their baseball department, with David Stearns and Billy Beane becoming the latest to exit the search for different reasons.
MLB
SportsGrid

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Tuesday 10/19/21

I’m guessing most folks weren’t expecting both Atlanta and Boston to be leading their respective series to this point, but here we are. The Braves and Dodgers get the slate started at 5:08 pm ET, with the Astros and Red Sox following them at 8:08 pm ET. Depending on how things play out, Tuesday and Wednesday could be our final multi-game slates of the season.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy