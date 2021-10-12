Update on COVID-19 Cases and Vaccinations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some health providers around the country are mandating transplant patients and living donors get the COVID-19 vaccine. While this isn’t a requirement at hospitals in western Pennsylvania, Dr. Stephen Bailey, who’s the Chair of the Cardiovascular Institute at Allegheny Health Network, says the issue is still being taken very seriously. “We do not have a policy that mandates transplant patients have the vaccine but we fully expect transplant patients to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Bailey. Dr. Bailey said the expectation to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is for many reasons. “A transplanted organ is a sacred resource and if somebody...

