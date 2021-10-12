Update on COVID-19 Cases and Vaccinations
Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department (SWNPHD) had 98 new cases of COVID-19 reported from September 28 to October 4, 2021, bringing the weekly average to 91.5 cases per week in the last 30 days. A breakdown by age includes: 0 to 19 – 25; 20 to 29 – 9; 30 to 39 – 16; 40 to 49 – 6; 50 to 59 – 17; 60 to 69 – 18; 70 to 79 – 5; 80 and over – 2. The total number of cases is 4,795. Vaccination rates across the health district have reached 50.8%, counting both fully vaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals.www.highplainsradio.net
Comments / 0