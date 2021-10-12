CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Black history Tube map launched by Transport for London

By Joe Middleton
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTcPw_0cPD2bGp00

A Tube map celebrating the contribution black people have made to British life throughout history has been released by Transport for London ( TfL ).

The station names have been replaced by 272 noteworthy black figures from pre-Tudor times to the present day.

The Tube lines have also been renamed with specific themes, for example the Victoria line is “Literary” and the Jubilee line is “ LGBTQ +”.

The new names at the stations include the first black woman to serve in the Royal Navy, who disguised herself as a man called William Brown.

Other people featured are Victorian circus owner Pablo Fanque; composer and poet Cecile Nobrega, who led a 15-year campaign to establish England's first permanent public monument to black women in Stockwell, south London; and Jamaican-born settler to Edinburgh John Edmonstone, who taught naturalist Charles Darwin taxidermy.

The map was produced by TfL in partnership with Black Cultural Archives, a cultural centre in Brixton, south London.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: "Black history is London's history and this reimagination of the iconic Tube map celebrates the enormous contribution black people have made, and continue to make, to the success of our city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kMjc_0cPD2bGp00

"I'm determined to create a more equal city where black lives truly matter.

"This starts with education and that's why this new black history Tube map is so important.

"It gives us all the chance to acknowledge, celebrate and learn about some of the incredible black trailblazers, artists, physicians, journalists and civil rights campaigners who have made such significant contributions to life in the capital, as well as our country as a whole."

Black Cultural Archives managing director Arike Oke said: "London's black history is deeply embedded in its streets and neighbourhoods.

"We're delighted, as part of our 40th anniversary celebrations, to use this opportunity to share new and old stories about black history with Londoners and visitors to London.

"We hope that the map will be an invitation to find out more and to explore."

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Flooding causes travel chaos in London as Tube and roads forced to close

Flooding has caused travel chaos in London as the Tube and roads were forced to close following heavy rainfall overnight. Two Tube lines and some services on the London Overground closed after the downpours, Transport for London (TfL) said on Tuesday morning. Commuters faced disruption as the Circle, District and...
TRAFFIC
BBC

London flooding hits Tube services and roads

Flooding hit parts of London after heavy rain overnight, causing disruption on the roads and railways. Shops and offices in Knightsbridge were hit by a deluge, leaving some unable to get to work as motorists tried to navigate waterlogged roads. Torrential downpours caused by a cold front sweeping eastwards have...
TRAFFIC
hospitalitynet.org

London’s calling: City ID set to positionitself on the international map

City ID, the fast-growing Dutch apartment hotel group, with shareholders APG and Australia's Aware Super, has acquired a prime development site in Central London's Victoria district to build a new location for their brand in the heart of London. The move forms are part of a wider acquisition strategy which will see City ID invest more than € 1 billion over the next five years to increase its apartment hotel portfolio in London and across other major European cities.
ECONOMY
djmag.com

London Night Tube reopening announcement ‘in the next few weeks’, Sadiq Khan says

An announcement on the reopening of London's Night Tube transport service is expected 'in the next few weeks', according to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Weekend underground trains running on limited lines through the night were cancelled in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the step has been widely criticised due to safety concerns now the UK has been out of lockdown for almost three months.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Charles Darwin
The Independent

London’s Night Tube must reopen for women’s safety, says petition

Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition calling for London’s “Night Tube” to be reinstalled, amid concerns about women’s safety.The late-night tube service was started on certain evenings in 2016, but was halted last year due to the pandemic.Ella Watson launched the petition, writing: “In the UK and London women and girls are unsafe on the streets, especially at night.“The rightful outcry at the recent murders of Sabina Nessa and Sarah Everard on London’s streets, epitomises the fear women face of walking alone or standing on the streets in the evening and at night.”She says the lack of...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Insulate Britain: Transport for London granted injunction against climate protesters

Transport for London (TfL) has been granted a High Court injunction against protesters from the climate action group Insulate Britain in a bid to stop them from obstructing traffic.The capital’s transport network said on Friday that the ban applied to 14 locations around the city, including some of its busiest roads.It came after protesters blocked motorway junctions for the 12th time in the past four weeks as part of efforts to pressure the government into insulating all UK homes by 2030 to cut carbon emissions.Insulate Britain activists said that about 40 demonstrators were involved in blocking the junction of...
ADVOCACY
The Next Web

Transport for London expands escooter trials

This article was originally published by Christopher Careyon Cities Today, the leading news platform on urban mobility and innovation, reaching an international audience of city leaders. For the latest updates, follow Cities Today on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, or sign up for Cities Today News. Transport for London...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transport For London#London Mayor#London Tube#Black History#Black People#British#Tfl#The Royal Navy#Victorian#Jamaican#Black Cultural Archives
BBC

London memorial plan for Covid transport workers released

The design for a memorial to honour London transport workers who died from Covid-19 has been released. Comprising of a plaque and benches for reflection, it aims to honour the 98 public transport workers who died. Located on the plaza in Braham Street, Aldgate, it will also honour taxi and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
martechseries.com

Nextech AR Spatial Mapping Technology Chosen by the City Of London For Metaverse Launch

Nextech AR Solutions Corp., a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services, is proud to announce the launch of its “mini-metaverse” at “Harmony at London Wall Place” in the City of London. The City of London Metaverse is powered by Nextech’s ARway spatial mapping technology and software development kit (SDK).
TECHNOLOGY
Attack Magazine

Crossword #4: Black History Month

CROSSWORD #4 – BLACK HISTORY MONTH. After 18 months, (yup!) of trying to publish these crosswords more regularly, we’re back with a bang…! The trouble has always been finding a suitable cruciverbalist to work with Attack to shape these specific puzzles. It’s not as relatively straightforward as the more general crosswords you’ll read in other publications.
SOCIETY
BBC

Night Tube: London Underground service to resume on two lines

The Night Tube is to reopen on two London Underground lines. Services between 01:00 and 05:30 will begin on the Central and Victoria lines from 27 November. Thousands signed a petition demanding its resumption in the wake of Sarah Everard's murder, which highlighted the issue of women's safety. Mayor of...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Black History Month: London Underground map reimagined to honour the Black people who shaped Britain

A special version of London’s Tube map has been produced, with stations named after Black figures who influenced and shaped British history. Stations on the Black History Tube Map have been renamed for people including George Bridgetower, a virtuoso violinist who lived in London in the early 19th century, and British abolitionist Mary Prince, who escaped enslavement in Bermuda and went on to dictate an anti-slavery memoir.The map was produced by Transport for London in partnership with the Brixton-based Black Cultural Archives to mark Black History Month, which takes place each October.Other Black British figures honoured by the map are...
SOCIETY
newschain

London’s Night Tube to return in November

London Underground’s Night Tube will resume next month after being suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Transport for London (TfL) said services on the Central and Victoria lines will run through the night on Fridays and Saturdays from Saturday November 27. Tens of thousands of people signed...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

London Night Tube will start running again next month, Sadiq Khan confirms

London mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed the Night Tube will start running again on 27 November. The decision comes after thousands of people signed a petition to reinstate it following the sentencing of Sarah Everard’s killer. The Night Tube will resume on the Central and Victoria lines from late November. Transport for London (TfL) has been struggling with staff shortages and the pandemic hindered their ability to train new drivers. In a statement announcing the return of the Night Tube, TfL said that training for drivers still needs to take place on the Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines. The statement...
TRAFFIC
NME

London’s Night Tube to reopen on two lines next month

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced that the Night Tube will reopen on two lines in the capital from next month. The move comes after tens of thousands of people signed a petition for the service to reopen to protect women and girls travelling home late at night. The Night...
TRAFFIC
Wallpaper*

London’s iconic Tube map design grows two new stations

When it comes to developing the design of the London Tube map, there is no such thing as one small adjustment, says Transport for London (TfL) head of design Jon Hunter. ‘As a product, the Tube map is entirely interconnected, so even a small change can result in large sections of the map needing to be redrawn,’ he explains. ‘Is there enough space on the current map to accommodate the change and, if not, what do we need to move or change to allow it to be included?’
TRAFFIC
coolhunting.com

First Black History Tube Map Pays Tribute to Iconic Black Britons

For the first time, London’s tube map has been reconceived to pay tribute to legendary Black Britons throughout history. Pioneers—like the first known Black woman to serve in the Royal Navy and London’s first Black bus driver—populate the map, organized into themes that coincide with each of the 11 underground lines. The categories (Georgians, sports, arts, trailblazer, LGBTQ+, vanguard, medic, campaigner, performer, literary and culture) highlight a Black figure in UK’s history at each stop. This map, created by Transport for London in collaboration with Black Cultural Archives, offers an accessible and fun entry point into learning more about Black history. Explore the map and the Black trendsetters it highlights at designboom.
Indy100

Queen declines Oldie award and says ‘you are only as old as you feel’

The Queen may be 95 but she has turned down the Oldie of the Year trophy because she feels she does not meet the criteria, believing “you are only as old as you feel”.The monarch “politely but firmly” declined the award, but sent a message with her “warmest best wishes”.Author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, chairman of the awards, wrote to the Queen’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young, to ask if she would accept the main Oldie of the Year accolade.But in a letter published in the November issue of the magazine, her assistant private secretary, Tom Laing-Baker, wrote: “Her Majesty...
CELEBRITIES
newcivilengineer.com

London theme park developer to carry out improved transport modelling

London Resort Company Holdings (LRCH) has revealed that it will carry out a raft of additional transport modelling exercises, in its latest submission to the Planning Inspectorate. It comes after Transport for London (TfL), Network Rail and numerous local authorities warned that transport infrastructure in London and Kent could be...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

294K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy