COLLEGE SPORTS ROUNDUP: Lady Buffs soccer ranked 19th in D-II poll

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Buffs are ranked 19th in the latest edition of United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Top 25 released Tuesday. Grand Valley State remained No. 1 in the rankings with Columbus State in second followed by Emporia State, Lee and Kutztown. Southern New Hampshire, UC-Colorado Springs, Seattle Pacific, Ferris State and Dallas Baptist round out the Top 10. WT jumped up two spots to 19th with fellow South Central schools Colorado School of Mines, Angelo State, Texas A&M-Commerce, Colorado Mesa and Westminster receiving votes.

Amarillo Globe-Times

WT SPORTS BRIEFS: Kelly-Lusk eclipses 100 career points in Lady Buffs' loss

SAN ANGELO — No. 19 WT was unable to overcome a two-goal, first-half deficit in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Angelo State in San Angelo. With the loss, WT drops to 8-3-0 overall and 4-2-0 in Lone Star Conference play. Two goals in a six-minute lapse in the first half by...
franklinreporter.com

FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Soccer Downs Colonia, 2-0

The Franklin High School girls’ soccer team bested the Colonia Patriots 2-0 October 11. Freshman Arden Gray put the Lady Warriors on the board in the first period with an assist by Raquel Garces. Anahi Balbuena added an insurance goal in the second period. With the win, the Lady Warriors...
Circleville Herald

Soccer roundup: TV girls take control over Lady Braves

• Circleville fell to Zane Trace, 0-4. • Teays Valley fell to Central Crossing, 0-1. Saurbraun had four saves in the net. • Logan Elm defeated Hillsboro, 2-0. Goals were from Femi Kargbo and Jude Braun, who also added an assist. Braden Sabine had 10 saves for the night, including a penalty save.
chatsports.com

Purdue Women’s Sports; Volleyball Ranked #6, Soccer #20

The fall seasons for Purdue’s women’s sports teams continue to be quite successful, as both volleyball and soccer are ranked in the top after successful weekends. The Boilers avenged their lone conference loss so far with a grueling 3-2 win in Campaign. They even did it the reverse way of how the Illini won in West Lafayette. Illinois actually outscored Purdue, but narrow wins in three sets allowed Purdue to win 28-26, 16-25, 22-25, 25-20, and 15-12 last Wednesday. Grace Cleveland led with 17 kills and Hayley Bush had 45 assists.
sicem365.com

Baylor Soccer loses national ranking | Big 12 Soccer Roundup | Week 8

Baylor soccer dropped out of the United Soccer Coaches poll after an 0-1-1 road trip through the sunflower state last week. The formerly #23 Bears lost a bad match to Kansas 2-1 on Thursday, then followed that up with a much better performance in Manhattan against Kansas State. The green-and-gold...

