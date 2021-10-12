COLLEGE SPORTS ROUNDUP: Lady Buffs soccer ranked 19th in D-II poll

McPherson College’s men’s soccer team, winners of 4 straight and 5 of its last 6, is ranked No. 20 this week in the NAIA national poll. The Bulldogs improved to 8-3 on the season and 5-1 in the KCC with a 2-1 double-overtime victory over Bethel here Wednesday night. Also ranked this week is KCAC leader Oklahoma Wesleyan, which is No. 3 in the country.

12 DAYS AGO