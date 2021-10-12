COLLEGE SPORTS ROUNDUP: Lady Buffs soccer ranked 19th in D-II poll
The Lady Buffs are ranked 19th in the latest edition of United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Top 25 released Tuesday. Grand Valley State remained No. 1 in the rankings with Columbus State in second followed by Emporia State, Lee and Kutztown. Southern New Hampshire, UC-Colorado Springs, Seattle Pacific, Ferris State and Dallas Baptist round out the Top 10. WT jumped up two spots to 19th with fellow South Central schools Colorado School of Mines, Angelo State, Texas A&M-Commerce, Colorado Mesa and Westminster receiving votes.www.amarillo.com
