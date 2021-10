BAY CITY, MI - Law enforcement officers are currently investigating an apparent car explosion in Bay City. The Bay City Department of Public Safety issued a press release stating that officers responded at 8:39 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to a report of a vehicle that was damaged by an apparent explosion. The release stated that officers responded to the report at a residence in the 300 block of S. Kiesel Street where a resident stated that a loud noise was heard between 5 - 6 a.m. but that the damage was not discovered until the resident was leaving for work.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO