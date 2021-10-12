CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fiscal Year 2023 Preliminary Budget Overview

 10 days ago

Tonight, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, Town Manager Michael J. Driscoll will be presenting the Fiscal Year 2023 Preliminary Budget Overview at the Town Council...

CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Announces Plans To Reauthorize Three Tax Credits

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott along with the City Council announced Tuesday plans to reauthorize three tax credits set to expire. The tax credits include the CHAP Tax Credit, the Newly Constructed Dwelling Tax Credit and the High-Performance Market Rate Tax Credit. Officials said the reauthorization bills associated with the credits were introduced by the City Council Monday evening. They will now begin to move through the council’s process for approval. Mayor Scott is also set to establish a Tax Credit Review Committee that will evaluate the city’s existing tax credits and ensure the incentive program sustainably and equitably grows the tax...
BALTIMORE, MD
mauinow.com

Upcoming Community Budget Meeting for Fiscal Year 2023 set for Tuesday, Oct. 19

The next community budget meeting for Fiscal Year 2023, hosted by Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration, will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, starting at 5:30 p.m. Community members are welcome to provide input as Mayor Victorino begins formulating the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022 – 2023. Due to COVID-19, all meetings will be conducted online.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON VISITORS BUREAU APPROVES 2022 PRELIMINARY BUDGET

The Crookston Visitors Bureau (CVB) met inside the Cobblestone Inn this past Thursday for their October meeting. The meeting began with reviewing and approving the September 9 meeting minutes, which the board approved unanimously. The board then heard a treasurer’s report and approved all bills payable for September for $9,565....
GRAND FORKS, ND
ourcommunitynow.com

DCHFA Funds First Development of Fiscal Year 2022

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has financed its first development of Fiscal Year 2022, SOME (So Others Might Eat) North Capitol. On October 6, 2021 the Agency issued $33.2 million in tax exempt bonds and underwrote $20.
ECONOMY
wtvy.com

The City of Ozark makes plans with a new fiscal year budget

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - After finishing up the budget, the city of Ozark found their expenses and revenue looked better than they originally thought. With their revenue coming in 13.3% higher and expenses 1% percent lower, the city is looking to make needed improvements throughout Ozark as they enter into the next fiscal year.
OZARK, AL
Hawk Eye

Burlington City Council delays solar energy project until Fiscal Year 2023 budget talks

Burlington City Council members indicated Monday they will wait until next year to decide whether to move forward with the installation of solar panels on city property. Earlier this month, Assistant City Manager for Public Works Nick MacGregor presented the council with a solar panel installation package that he intended to be tied up and passed at the next regular council meeting. This week, however, council members said they want to wait until after the Fiscal Year 2023 budget season to address the solar project.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
orangeobserver.com

Budget breakdown: Winter Garden Fiscal Year ’21-’22

A brief overview of Winter Garden's new fiscal plan. The Winter Garden City Commission approved the final Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget during its Sept. 29 meeting. Total revenues of $87,381,191 include $45,788,272 from the General Fund, which marked a $4.8 million increase from the previous fiscal year. The budgeted property...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff budget looking good for rest of fiscal year

RED BLUFF — The city’s budget is coming in better than expected, according to Finance Director Sandra Ryan. Ryan gave a presentation Oct. 5 on the budget at a City Council meeting. The 2020-2021 budget started with a general fund balance of $4,425,442 and is projected to end with an...
RED BLUFF, CA
reportertoday.com

Budget Post series 1 of 2 $202,263,889 2020 fiscal year Budget

When elected by the residents of Ward 4 and entrusted to represent our taxpayers, I made a promise to be the voice of our residents, YOU. I believe the budget process is not a spectator event. The budget process is a substantial responsibility of the city council and one that I take with great gravity and great due diligence. Part of the budget process is to ask questions. We ask questions so that we can fully understand and vet out the budget. It prepares us/me to make those decisions when the time comes to vote on the budget. I know that if ever questioned by my constituents, I can answer intelligently and honestly as to “Why?, there was an increase in the budget or, “What?” has changed. That is being a good steward of our residents’ hard-earned tax dollars. As a councilman, my job is to keep taxes affordable for my residents and vote on a budget that is sustainable long term. We have a high population on social security. We had recent home evaluations that will certainly increase home taxes. We just had an increase in water rates. My responsibility is to make sure our residents can continue to afford to live in their homes and our city. The Mayor can label my questions and inquire as to a “political game”, however, this is the process needed. The following are reasons why I did not vote in favor of the proposed budget:
POLITICS
dbshores.org

The New Budget Year

Thanks to a strong commitment to financial responsibility, the City was able to reduce property taxes by 27% overall this year – while fully maintaining the high level of city services and quality of life residents and visitors expect and enjoy. The City Council had authorized City staff to pay...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
crevecoeurmo.gov

Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Report Available Online

The Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Report was recently released, detailing accomplishments of the city’s boards and commissions, volunteers and departments from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. According to the report, the city benefited from approximately 30 volunteers whose 607 hours of work ranged from assisting at city events...
POLITICS
gotowncrier.com

Wellington Finalizes $134 Million Budget For New Fiscal Year

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Wellington Village Council finalized its budget for fiscal year 2021-22, holding the second public hearing and final adoption for the $134 million spending package. The budget for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1 includes a local property tax rate unchanged at 2.47 mills and...
WELLINGTON, FL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin ends Fiscal Year 2021 with $2.58B positive balance

MADISON — Wisconsin concluded Fiscal Year 2021, which ended on June 30, with a positive balance of $2.58 billion. In addition, the state increased its Budget Stabilization Fund (“Rainy Day” Fund) to a record-high $1.73 billion, according to the new Annual Fiscal Report released by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Monday.
WISCONSIN STATE
KIMT

City Council approves redistricting funds

The Rochester City Council approved the allocation of $33,000 from the city's contingency funds for redistricting resources at their meeting on Monday at 6:15 p.m. Funds will be split among three services, which include: $3,000 for legal fees, $10,000 for communication and engagement and $20,000 for GIS support, which includes the drafting of geopolitical maps.
POLITICS
Oregon City News

Clackamas County commission to hold conflict resolution meeting

Board plans facilitated session to strengthen cooperation amid 'brewing conflict' among elected officialsClackamas County commissioners on Tuesday decided to schedule a one-hour meeting to strengthen cooperation amongst board members amid increasingly heated policy disputes. Commissioner Sonya Fischer first proposed the meeting as a "retreat" where the board would participate in facilitated team-building workshops to help the group "function more effectively" in terms of communication, synergy and conflict resolution. "We have a tremendous opportunity to align on where our shared priorities are," Fischer said. "We need to be ready and functioning at our fullest potential. And I think that leaning in...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County board seek to calm heated policy disputes

Board plans facilitated session to strengthen cooperation amid 'brewing conflict' among elected officialsClackamas County commissioners on Tuesday decided to schedule a one-hour meeting to strengthen cooperation amongst board members amid increasingly heated policy disputes. Commissioner Sonya Fischer first proposed the meeting as a "retreat" where the board would participate in facilitated team-building workshops to help the group "function more effectively" in terms of communication, synergy and conflict resolution. "We have a tremendous opportunity to align on where our shared priorities are," Fischer said. "We need to be ready and functioning at our fullest potential. And I think that leaning in...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Ends Fiscal Year With Massive Revenue Surplus

(Raymon Neupert, WRN) Wisconsin is ending the fiscal year with a massive surplus in revenue. A boost in tax collections spurred by pandemic stimulus funding has put the state's general fund balance to over 2 point 5 billion dollars. State Administration Secretary Joel Brennan says that also pushes the state's rainy day fund to over 1 point 7 billion dollars.
WISCONSIN STATE
superhits1027.com

Final numbers on state fiscal year show good news

DES MOINES — The state panel which estimates the amount of money the state will take in now has the final numbers for the state fiscal year completed in June. Holly Lyons of the Legislative Services Agency is one of three members of the Revenue Estimating Conference. “As of two weeks ago, the fiscal year 2021 books are closed and revenue came in much higher than the March R-E-C estimate. Like most states, we missed it big — but of course, it is better to be on the high side than the low side. In both dollar and percentage terms — fiscal 2021 exceeded any year since at least the fiscal year 2001,” Lyons says.
DES MOINES, IA

