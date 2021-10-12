Sunny & warmer late week

Sunny weather will continue, and it will get a little warmer. Tonight will be clear and cool with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s. High pressure will continue to control our weather through Thursday, bringing plenty of sunshine. However, the center of the high will move offshore, allowing winds to turn to the south and bring in warmer and more humid weather. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for the next few days. A weak cold front will move through Friday with a chance for showers, There will not be much of a cool down for the weekend, with highs staying near 80. This warm weather will continue into next week. A cold front could impact the area on Tuesday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO