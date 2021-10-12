How Many of These “World” Cities Located in MN Have You Visited?
Back in 2017 my wife and I honeymooned in Finland. Finland, Minnesota that is. As you can imagine, we found great entertainment in insinuating an exotic overseas honeymoon to friends and family before revealing that we were actually just a few hours up the North Shore. Still, while the culture of Minnesota has certainly adapted and evolved into its modern state over the decades, the heritage and influence of different cultures remains visible, perhaps most noticeably in the names of cities and towns around us.krforadio.com
