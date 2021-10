SXSW was hit with a class action lawsuit in April 2020 on behalf of ticket holders who were not offered refunds after the Austin, Texas festival was canceled by the city. The festival and the plaintiffs have recently reached a settlement for the lawsuit brought by plaintiffs Maria Bromley and Kleber Pauta, according to court documents viewed by Pitchfork. A district court judge granted preliminary approval of the settlement on September 30.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO