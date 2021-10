CNN anchor John King revealed that he has multiple sclerosis live on air as he thanked his staff for getting vaccinated against Covid-19 during a discussion about vaccine mandates on Inside Politics. “I’m going to share a secret I have never spoken before. I am immunocompromised,” Mr King said on Tuesday. “I have multiple sclerosis. So I am grateful you are all vaccinated. I am grateful my employer says all of these amazing people who work on the floor, who came in here in the last 18 months when we are doing this, are vaccinated now that we have...

SCIENCE ・ 10 HOURS AGO