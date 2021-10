World Health Organization Choosing Interventions that are Cost-Effective (WHO-CHOICE) has been a global leader in the field of economic evaluation, specifically cost-effectiveness analysis, for almost 20 years. The use of a consistent methodology across disease areas is a major added value of the CHOICE approach, as it allows for fair comparison between and across health programmes. A recent update presents cost-effectiveness estimates for 479 intervention scenarios across 20 disease programmes and risk factors. The analysis was run for two regions: Eastern sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia, and estimates are presented at regional level. Across settings, there will be differences in epidemiological structure, related social and economic determinants, commodity prices, costs of health workforce and other inputs, that warrant the need for a context-specific analysis. For analysts and decision-makers wanting to create country-specific estimates, WHO-CHOICE has developed a downloadable tool that is freely available for country users (OneHealth tool).

