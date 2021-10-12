CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Fire Weather Watch issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-15 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Los Angeles County Mountains, Angeles National Forest; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area; Ventura County Coast; Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys; Ventura County Mountains, Los Padres National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO VERY DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS .Santa Ana winds are expected to form over most of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. While uncertainty remains in the wind speeds, gusts between 30 and 45 mph are expected at this point. Warm and very dry air is likely however, with humidities lowering below 10 percent over much of the area. As a result, critical fire weather conditions are possible, and this Fire Weather Watch address the outlook potential for a Red Flag Warning in the near future. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * Winds...Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...Minimum readings of 6 to 12 percent. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

alerts.weather.gov

