LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is now averaging over 2,800 new COVID-19 cases per day according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Monday, the MDHHS reported 8,496 new cases of COVID-19 in the state over the past three days and 46 new deaths. This brings state totals to 1,090,21 cases and 21,609 deaths since the pandemic began. 15 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records review according to the MDHHS.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO